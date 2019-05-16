Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
nited Rockville Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
United Rockville Lutheran Church
C. Joseph Miller, Jr., 75, of Ford City (Kittanning Township), died Monday, May 13, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Kittanning, to Chalmer J. Miller, Sr., and Iona Aikens Miller.

Joe was retired from Oberg Industries, he was supervisor of the Tool and Die Department for more than 30 years. He traveled with Oberg to Singapore, China, Mexico, and Malaysia.

A member of the United Rockville Lutheran Church, he was a member of the church choir and church council.

For more than 50 years, he was a member of the Kittanning Township Volunteer Department.

He was in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood in Texas.

Joe loved to restore Crosley cars and was a member of several Crosley clubs, and the Kittanning Car Club. He couldn't park his car in the garage with all of his Crosleys in there.

He loved his Mastiffs. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include daughters, Denise and Donald Zahorchak, of Shelocta, and Mandi and William Mechling, of New Kensington; son, Brian and Amy Miller, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Zahorchak, Alexander and Madison Miller, and Gavin Mechling; and he was spending time with a special friend, Pauline Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ethel Simmons Miller, who died June 20, 2018; and brothers, Russell Miller, William Miller, and Ronald Miller.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the United Rockville Lutheran Church until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barbara Love officiating. Interment will be in the Rockville Cemetery.

