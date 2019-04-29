Candace Kim "Candi" Crail, 72, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa., with her family by her side.

Born Oct. 22, 1946, to Harry F. and Ruth N. Crail, she grew up in Ford City and was a member of the 1964 graduating class of Ford City High School.

A resident of Apollo, Pa., for many years, she retired from Allegheny Ludlum.

Candi was a very kind, caring, giving and hardworking person who loved being a homemaker.

She was always cooking, baking and tending to the yard and plants, as well as doing intricate sewing projects.

She also enjoyed the companionship of "Rowdy" and "Ardison."

She was preceded in death by her father in 1988, mother in 2013, and an infant son Shawn in 1965.

Survivors include her sister Karen (Frank) Sacco of Uniontown, Pa.; sons Nicolas J. (Andrea) Crail, Spring Church, Pa.; Heath (Jill) Houser, Dayton, Pa.; daughter Amber (Sean) Ortmann, Kittanning, Pa.; grandchildren: Bryar Crail, whom she shared a close relationship with and enjoyed interacting with daily; Martina, Jilissa and Clayton Houser; and Dietrich and Lydia Ortmann. Also surviving is her niece Christine (Ron) Sacco Antonick and great-nephew Vittorio Antonick of Montville, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Mantini Funeral Home, Ford City.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.