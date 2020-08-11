1/
Carl Edward Smith
Carl Edward Smith, 65, of Monroeville, formerly of McKeesport, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville.

Born Nov. 25, 1954, in Tarentum, Pa., he was a son of the late Carl Emery and Violet L. (Kline) Smith.

Carl formerly worked at the Progressive Workshop in Kittanning. He was a loving brother, and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by two brothers, Donald James (Nancy) Smith, of Ford City, and Rick (Linda) Smith, of Ford City, and a sister, Shirley (Ron) Boylstein, of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Kay Ferro.

There will be no public visitation, and a graveside service will be held for his family.

Interment will take place in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home in Ford City.

To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
