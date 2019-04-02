Carl F. Roofner, 86, of Worthington, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Although they mourn the loss of their beloved husband, father, and grandfather, they are comforted to know that he is at peace and with the Lord. Mr. Roofner was devoted to his family and lived a life that reflected his faith and values. He was born Dec. 8, 1932, to the late Frank W. and Mary Ellen (Brown) Roofner. Mr. Roofner was a life-long resident of Worthington, and preferred to spend his time on the farm. He was a graduate of Worthington West Franklin High School, class of 1950, and enjoyed many of the school's all-class reunions. He retired in 1994, after being employed for 42 years by T.W. Phillips Gas & Oil. Mr. Roofner also was a contractor and built more than 100 homes in the local area. He always lived on a farm and spending time on his tractor was one of his most favorite things to do. Mr. Roofner was an avid and skilled tractor puller and he spent numerous years participating in area tractor-pulling competitions. He loved spending time working on his tractors getting ready for the next tractor pull event. His wife video-recorded his pulls and kept a log of his distances. The time that they spent together at the tractor pulls will always be treasured memories. Left behind to cherish his memories includes his wife, Vivian D. (Fry) Roofner, whom he married on July 21, 1951; daughters, Linda D. and husband, David McCue, of Worthington and Susan A. Lockhart, of Houston, Texas; son, Perry F. Roofner and wife, Teri, of Worthington. The family circle includes grandchildren, Carla L. (Mc- Cue) and husband, Bruno Sciulli, Suzanne A. (Gilbert) and husband, Carlos Rosado, Wesley R. and wife, Leanne Gilbert, Stanley J. (Jamie) and wife, Stephanie Roofner, and John C. and wife, Bianca Roofner. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Cayla Sciulli, Easton Grove, Marcus Rosado, Zachary Rosado, Lyanna Roofner, and Rayna Roofner. He is also survived by a sister, Janet Keener and husband, Richard; sister-in-law, Agnes Roofner; brother-in-law, Ronald Fry and wife, Margaret; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew D. Mc- Cue; great-grandson, Bruno Carl Sciulli and great-granddaughter, Matalena Lynn Sciulli; brothers, Robert and Edward (Buster) Roofner; sisters, Alice (James) Dezort, Emma (Roy) Smith, Maude (Harry) Anker, and Vera White. He was a life-long member of the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a strong man of faith that let his actions speak for his beliefs and values. Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Howard D. Gillette officiating. Burial will follow in the Roofner family plot at Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.