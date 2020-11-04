Carl Leroy Kammerdiener, 84, of Templeton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center.

He was born on March 21, 1936, in Goheenville, to the late William and Anna (Hensel) Kammerdiener.

Carl was a coal miner and farmer. He enjoyed talking to and joking with people, farming and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

Carl leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Peggy (Larry) Goldinger, of Kittanning; son, Dave (Karen) Kammerdiener, of Templeton; son, Kevin Kammerdiener, of Kittanning; daughter, Suzanne Kammerdiener, of Kittanning; long-time companion, Doris Kline, of Ford Cliff; ex-wife and good friend, Doris Kammerdiener, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Michael, Kenny and Tim Goldinger, David

Kammerdiener. Jr. and Tabitha Baker, Kelly Patton and Kevin Kammerdiener, Jr.; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, John (Barb) Kammerdiener, of Templeton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Barbara Jean Stull, great-grandson, Matthew Mills; brothers: William, Clarence and Vernon Kammerdiener; and sisters: Lavina Pollock, Dorothy Chico, Nellie Kovar, Clara Belle Dunham and Florence Kensky.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, Inc., 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Kittanning Cemetery.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.