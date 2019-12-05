|
Carmela Muto, 93, of Arnold, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Our Family's Home, Ford City.
She was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Aria Di Lupi, Cosenza, Italy, daughter of the late Saverio and Rosina (Cupelli) Barone. She was the wife of the late Antonio Muto.
Mrs. Muto was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church.
She was a seamstress for many years and made clothes for all the family and enjoyed cooking, baking, babysitting the grandchildren and spending time with all the family.
Survivors include her son, Frank (Mary Theresa) Muto, of Cheswick; daughter, Angela (Angelo) Turco, of Kittanning; eight grandchildren: Christina (Tim) Texter, Maria (Chris) Osborne, Frank (Tessa
Wiedl) Muto, Tony Muto, Domenic (Katherine) Turco, Patrick (Alyssa) Muto, Liza (Eric) Linn and Carmen Diana (Noah) Bauer; and 14 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her daughterin law, Donna Muto; her sister in-law, Mary Abate; and nieces and nephews, both here and in Italy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Carmen Muto; and a sister, Francesca Barone.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home, Inc., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery Family Mausoleum, Arnold. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.