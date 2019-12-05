Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Muto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Muto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela Muto Obituary

Carmela Muto, 93, of Arnold, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Our Family's Home, Ford City.

She was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Aria Di Lupi, Cosenza, Italy, daughter of the late Saverio and Rosina (Cupelli) Barone. She was the wife of the late Antonio Muto.

Mrs. Muto was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church.

She was a seamstress for many years and made clothes for all the family and enjoyed cooking, baking, babysitting the grandchildren and spending time with all the family.

Survivors include her son, Frank (Mary Theresa) Muto, of Cheswick; daughter, Angela (Angelo) Turco, of Kittanning; eight grandchildren: Christina (Tim) Texter, Maria (Chris) Osborne, Frank (Tessa

Wiedl) Muto, Tony Muto, Domenic (Katherine) Turco, Patrick (Alyssa) Muto, Liza (Eric) Linn and Carmen Diana (Noah) Bauer; and 14 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her daughterin law, Donna Muto; her sister in-law, Mary Abate; and nieces and nephews, both here and in Italy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Carmen Muto; and a sister, Francesca Barone.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home, Inc., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery Family Mausoleum, Arnold. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -