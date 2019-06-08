Carol Elaine French, 76, of Hanover, formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at York Hospital. She was born May 25, 1943, in Adrian, to the late Edith (Johns) and Harry Roy French. She was a lifetime member of the Brush Valley Brethren Church, where she has been very active throughout the years. She loved her church and loved decorating the church for Easter and Christmas. She enjoyed planning the church's Christmas Teas. Carol was one of the original planners of Christstock, a free, nondenominational day of Christian socialization that is held every year in the Kittanning Riverfront Park. Carol worked for the National Security Agency for the United States Government for more than 30 years, before she retired in 2007. Her job took her to live overseas in at least two different countries. She enjoyed traveling the world. Working as a government civilian, she had the opportunity to visit Japan, England, Germany, France and Ireland. She enjoyed Sunday dinners and playing cards with family and friends. Her favorite past time of all, was spending time with her daughter and granddaughter, who were both her pride and joy. She is survived by her daughter, Adrienne French and granddaughter Olivia Zions, both of Hanover; brothers, Roy "Edward" (Rose Broscious) French and Pastor Bob (Diane) French, all of Kittanning, and sister-in-law, Sue French, of Kittanning. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, to whom she was like a second mother to many of them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Elizabeth French; a sister, Gloria Jean Crissman; brother in-law, Edward "Allen" Crissman; and a brother, Andy French. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A memorial service will be held at the Brush Valley Brethren Church on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Vincent Edwin officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.