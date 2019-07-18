Home

Carol Yates
Carol Jane Yates


1950 - 2019
Carol Jane Yates Obituary

Carol Jane Yates, 68, of Groveland, Fla., passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Clermont, Fla.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1950, in Ford City, to Luther Bowser and Ada Ruth Riggle.

Carol attended Ford City High School.

She met her husband, Jerry, in Tampa, Fla., in 1992. They were married on July 3, 1993, in Tampa, Fla.

Carol worked as a florist.

She is survived by husband, Jerry Yates; daughter Jill (Greg) Speer; sons, Ronald (Cheryl) King and Jason (Dmitry) Yates; sister, Marlyin Warren; grandchildren: Corey (Chelsea) King, Melina (Josh) Carter, Coleman King, Lillian King, Aaron Speer, John Speer, and Robin Duffy, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ada Ruth and Luther Bowser; and siblings: Gay Davis, Michael Bowser, and Don Bowser.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Becker Funeral Home, Inc., 806 W. Minneola Ave., Clermont, Fla.

