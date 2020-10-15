1/
Carol L. (Janukites) Reges
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol L. (Janukites) Reges, 62, of Herman, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1958, in Butler, to the late William P., Sr. and Rose A. Janukites.

Carol was a homemaker and an avid reader.

She is survived by her brother, William P. Janukites, Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Carol was a mother and grandmother to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Karin L. Reges.

Services are private and under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved