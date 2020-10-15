Carol L. (Janukites) Reges, 62, of Herman, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1958, in Butler, to the late William P., Sr. and Rose A. Janukites.

Carol was a homemaker and an avid reader.

She is survived by her brother, William P. Janukites, Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Carol was a mother and grandmother to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Karin L. Reges.

Services are private and under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

