|
Carol (Henry) Simmons died peacefully in Kittanning, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the age of 91.
Carol was born on Oct. 9, 1927, in Ford City, to Ira "Doc" and Josephine (Kreutz) Henry. She graduated from Ford City High School in 1942, and married William Simmons, the love of her life, in 1948. Carol was a secretary at Bracken Construction, working with her husband.
Carol was an active and dedicated member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and L.C.B.A., participated in the prayer chain, served as a money counter, and assisted in the cafeteria at Divine Redeemer Catholic School. Carol was an avid baker and loved making cookies; she also enjoyed spending Friday mornings making pierogies at St. Mary Ukrainian Church. She was accomplished at crocheting and made numerous afghans for her children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her three children: Valarie (Larry) Maloney, of Massachusetts, William (Irene) Simmons, of Ford City, and Jo Ann (Gregory) Baum, of Kittanning; as well as seven grandchildren: Shawn (Rhonda) Simmons, Dawn (Jeff) McCullar, Lucas Maloney, Evan Maloney, Andrew (Jaida) Baum, Eric Baum and Emily Kilpatrick; two step-grandchildren, Kym (Mark) Staron and William Kromer; four great-grandchildren: Derek McCullar, Taylor
McCullar, Aubrey Baum and Amelia Kilpatrick; and two step-great-grandchildren, Cory Shetter and Casidhe Shetter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Simmons; daughter, Beverly Simmons; parents, Ira and Josephine Henry; sister, Sybil (Steve) Kahat; great-granddaughters, Samantha and Tessa Simmons; and numerous brothers-and sisters-in-law.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, and 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, followed by a prayer service at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, with the Rev. John Harvey, OFM Cap officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Rivercliff Terrace, Annex for their loving care and support during her stay. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to .