F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Carole Louise (Flick) McHaddon

Carole Louise (Flick) McHaddon Obituary

Carole Louise (Flick) McHaddon, 81, of Worthington, Pa., passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center after a lengthy and resilient battle with Cancer.

She was born Oct. 8, 1938, to Robert L. and Miriam L. (Hoyt) Flick in Kittanning, Pa.

In life, Carole was an avid hobbyist, particularly with ceramics; enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors; and valued her church and spiritual life, where she was an active member of the Worthington Presbyterian Church.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Flick and Miriam L. (Hoyt) Flick; her husband, Junior Palmer; her son, Ralph Edward; and her sister, Judith Ann (Flick) Trulick.

Carole is survived by her son, Mark, of Worthington, Pa.; and three brothers: Robert Flick, of Ocean City, N.J., William Flick, of Costa Mesa, Calif. and Thomas Flick, of West Kittanning, Pa.

Visitors will be received at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 197 Linton St., Worthington, PA 16262 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow thereafter. Reverend Robert F. Hindman, pastor, will preside over the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. Flowers and/or memorials may be sent to the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, PA. In lieu of flowers, any gift in Carole's name to any reputable organization fighting to end the scourge of cancer; support Special Needs Individuals; or prevent the abuse and neglect of animals would be most appreciated. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

