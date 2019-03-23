Caroline Elizabeth (Muff) Daquilanto, 86, of Yatesboro, departed this life on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in the Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley, Boardman, Ohio.

Caroline was born in Yatesboro, on March 28, 1932, to Charles and Mary (Sacco) Muff.

She was a 1994 retiree from the Armstrong County Home in Kittanning.

Caroline enjoyed bowling in the younger days, cooking, baking, and maintaining her lawn.

She gave loving care to her parents and sisters in times of illness.

She is survived by sister, Mary Ann Honkus, of Nu- Mine; and many nieces and nephews, whom she so loved. She will be dearly missed.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Muff; and four sisters, Rose Hendrickson, Florence Brokaw, and Pauline Stanavich. Several weeks later her sister, Donna Adams, passed away.

Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Yatesboro.