Caroline Louise (Shuster) Kunselman, 91, of Templeton, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest, which was two years to the day of the passing of her husband, Richard.
She was born Aug. 4, 1928, in Redbank, to the late William and Louise (Matt) Shuster.
Caroline was a resident of Templeton, for 74 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Redbank, where she was a member for more than 50 years. She was also a member of the Order or the Eastern Star No. 277.
Caroline liked bingo and bowling. She was an animal lover, she particularly enjoyed her visits with Scooter, the therapy cat and his mom, Betsy, who became her best friends. She was the last surviving member of her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Kunselman, of Glenshaw; and Jackie (Larry) Rupp, of Dayton; son, Richard J., Jr. (Pam) Kunselman, of Kittanning; friend, Janet Yates, of Glenshaw; granddaughter, Dr. Michelle (Peter) Rupp, of Lansdale; grandsons, Richard Kunselman, III, of Kittanning and Jason (Heather) Rupp, of Northville, Mich.; and great-grandchildren, Emily Habeeb, of Lansdale, Brooks Rupp and Isla Fick, both of Northville, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Richard J. Kunselman, Sr.; parents, William and Louise Shuster; granddaughter, Anna Catherine Kunselman; brothers, Fred, Cortland, William, Joseph, Charles and Walter; sisters: Margaret Williams, Isabelle Clouse and Jane Elder; and infant twins.
Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Marsha officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers from Heritage Hospice and the staff of Sugar Creek Rest for their care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Caroline's honor to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter.
