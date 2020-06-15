Carolyn Frances Wojton, 79, passed away on Friday June 12, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1941, in Kittanning, to Gehart and Cecelia (Bielski) Wojton.

Carolyn attended Ford City High School until the onset of her illness at age 16, during her junior year of high school. She was a licensed practical nurse.

Carolyn loved her family, family gatherings, the Ford City community, talking to people, her Polish heritage, and most definitely her coffee.

She had a strong devotion to her Catholic faith, having attended St. Francis Paola Church, and currently, Christ, Prince of Peace Parish. Because of her, we all learned the true meaning of strength and compassion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her sister, Kathleen (Lawrence) Valasek; her nephews: Matthew (Keri) Valasek and Benjamin (Erin) Valasek; and niece Jennifer (Shaun) Sperl.

Also surviving are great nieces and nephews: Owen, Isabel, Isaac, and Jack Valasek, and Hannah, Livia, and Madeline Sperl; an aunt, Mary Jo Wojton; and numerous cousins.

Much gratitude and thanks are to be given to her caregivers and extended family of LifeSteps for the past 20 years. The family also wishes to thank all the doctors and nursing staff on 3C and 3D at ACMH and VNA Hospice for their care and compassion during her hospitalization.

Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday June 16, at Mantini Funeral Home at 701 6th Ave. in Ford City.

A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday June 17 at the funeral home, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Parish in Cadogan, with Father Alan Polczynski officiating.

Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Cadogan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeSteps at 383 New Castle Road, Butler, Pa., 16001, or the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County, 301 Oak Ave., Kittanning, Pa. 16201, where she worked for many years.