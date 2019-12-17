|
Carolyn Irwin, 83, of Sugarcreek Township, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born Feb. 7, 1936, in East Brady, she was the daughter of Glenn E. and Marjorie R. (Wiseman) McCanna.
On April 10, 1952, Carolyn married David B. Irwin. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2012.
She earned her associate degree from Butler County Community College and worked as the executive secretary for the United Cerebral Palsy Association for 12 years. During those years, she was active in their "Toys for Tots" campaign.
Carolyn enjoyed gardening, taking walks in the woods, puzzles, playing Scrabble, singing, playing music, scrap booking, traveling and artwork. She also liked watching for bluebirds and was a Brownie Leader for 15 years and a member of the East Brady Baptist Church.
Surviving is one son, David R. Irwin, of Sugarcreek Township; and five daughters: Marilyn L. Wiseman, of Butler, Patricia G. Emmigner and husband, James, of Port Richie, Fla., Linda L. Schwab and husband, Jack, of Tampa, Fla., Cherie L. Greenspring, of Butler and Robin M. Patch and husband, Ronald, of Butler. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom she loved spending time with.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, two daughters; Cindy Schaumloffel and Sandra Klingensmith; one grandson; Joshua Rodgers; two brothers; and one sister.
Friends of Carolyn Irwin will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. Additional visitation will be held from 10- 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Hillwig, of the East Brady Baptist Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to Sugarcreek Township Ambulance Service, 2030 State Route 268, East Brady, PA 16028. To view or express condolences, please visit www.Buechele- FuneralHome.com.