Carolyn Jean "Carol" Gallaher, 76, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1942, in Kittanning, the daughter of Richard and Bonnaver Starr.

Carol graduated from Kittanning High School in 1960 and received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

She started her teaching career in Butler, but subsequently spent the rest of her 35-year career teaching third grade at Lenape Elementary School.

During that time, Carol served as mentor to a host of student teachers.

She was active in a professional society for women educators, Delta Kappa Gamma, where she held several positions, including at one time, president.

Carol attended the First United Methodist Church in Kittanning, where she was the Children's Church teacher and gave much of her time to a variety of activities including the Patton Scholarship Committee, Newsletter Committee, Nominations and Leadership Development, Vacation Bible School, Pie Committee-Folk Festival and fish fry dinners.

She loved to travel, spend time with her friends and family, and read.

Carol was a devoted grandmother who adored spending time with her grandchildren.

Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory daughterin law, Kelly Aires and her husband, Joe, of Ford City; grandchildren: David E. Gallaher, Sierra C. Aires, Arianna H. Aires, Isabella J. Aires, and Dante N. Aires; brothers: Richard Starr and friend, Louise Baker; William Starr and wife Nancy; brother-in-law, William Waters; sister-in-law, Ruth Gallaher; many loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend Chester Choncek.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 46 years, David M. Gallaher; daughter, Amy Sue Gallaher; son, David M. Gallaher; brothers-in-law: George Rush Gallaher, Sr., James C. Gallaher, William E. Gallaher, III, and Carl Masters; and sisters-in-law: Mary Alice Masters, Carolyn Waters, Carol Gallaher, Dorothy Gallaher and Linda Starr.

Relatives and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Deborah Kociban officiating.

Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 810 River Ave., Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, the First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201, or to the Down's Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, 700 Bursca Drive, Suite 706, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To view a video tribute honoring Carol's life and express online condolences to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com