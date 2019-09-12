|
|
Carolyn M. (Toy) Claypoole, 75, of Apollo, formerly of Kittanning, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
She was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Kittanning, the daughter of the late Vernon and Viola (Chestnut) Toy.
She drove bus for Barker Inc., until her retirement.
Carolyn enjoyed horseback riding and spending time with her beloved family and her westies. She will be sadly missed by the family.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Claypoole, of Tumwater, Wash., Mark Claypoole and his wife, Melanie, of Ford City; her daughter, Brenda Stewart and her husband, Bill, of Ford City; her grandson, Kodie Claypoole and his wife, Courtney, of Kittanning; sister, Sandy Slagle and her husband, Ron; and her brother, Allan "Butch" Toy and his wife, Diane, of Worthington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 45 years, Dudley A. Claypoole.
A private memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.