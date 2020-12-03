Carrie Belle (Boney) Dunn, 86, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Country Manor Personal Care Home, in Kittanning.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, Pa., the daughter of Ralph Richard and Ida May (Roudybush) Boney.

Carrie was a graduate of Ford City High School. She furthered her education by obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Education from West Chester University, as well as a Master's degree in business administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) where she also attended the College of Fine Arts, majoring in music. She was a member of the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Over her lifetime, Carrie was a resident of Alexandria, Va., Orchard Park, N.Y., Avon Lake, Ohio, Severna Park, Md., as well as Exton, Pa., Downingtown, Pa., and Kittanning, Pa., as her husband's job position required them to relocate. Having previously worked for Linde Division of Union Carbide in Kittanning, the Union Trust Company in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Commerce in West Chester, Pa. and Netzsch Incorporated in Lionville, Pa. Carrie retired from Dunn's Auto Service Center of Kittanning, where she had devoted 18 years of service as co-owner and accountant.

She previously provided volunteer service to the Boy Scouts of America and the American Red Cross in New York. She also assisted with music programs in various churches in Ohio and Eastern Pennsylvania as organist/pianist and as a member of the hand bell choir.

Carrie enjoyed playing the piano, especially hymnal arrangements, church activities and listening to classical music. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, tending to her plants and flowers and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Carrie's greatest love was for her family. She looked forward to family reunions and enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert F. "Bob" Dunn, whom she married Nov. 14, 1953; two sons, David R. Dunn and wife, Caroline, and Daniel E. Dunn and wife, Denise, all of Kittanning; six grandchildren: Carrie Gardner and husband, Matthew, of Bryan, Ohio, Cassandra Dively and husband, Jacob, of Berlin, Pa., Christopher Dunn and wife, Amanda, of Cowansville, Emily Dunn and Sarah Dunn, Robert A. Dunn, all of Kittanning; five great-granddaughters: Lorelai Gardner, Maelynn Gardner, Kinley Gardner, all of Bryan, Ohio, and Abigail Dunn and Natalie Dunn, both of Cowansville; four great-grandsons: Leeland Dively, Asher Dively and Silas Dively, all of Berlin, Pa., and Josiah Gardner, of Bryan, Ohio; two brothers, Lloyd R. Boney, of Kittanning, and Norman L. Boney, of Fairborn,

Ohio; and two sisters, Martha J. Gray and husband, Kenneth, of Erie, Pa., and Mary E. Fair and husband, Lonnie, of Pataskala, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Howard "Frank" Boney, Robert W. Boney, James Boney and Ralph Ward Boney; and four sisters: Ruth M. Baum, Edith "June" Shields, Mabel A. Titus and Ida Mae Murphy.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bowser officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carrie's honor to Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church, 1006 Butler Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor Personal Care Home and Monarch Hospice for their excellent care Carrie and the family received.

Burial will be in the Kittanning Cemetery, Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Carrie's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.