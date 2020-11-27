1/
Carrie June Cochran
1934 - 2020
Carrie June Cochran, 86, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Country Manor Personal Care Home.

She was born on June 20, 1934, to Clark and Alberta D. (Findley) Miller in New York City.

Carrie farmed next to her husband. She canned produce, enjoyed crocheting, sewing and going to yard sales. Carrie retired as a bottom hemmer for Big River Manufacturing Co. She helped at Helping Hand, Rural Valley, and everyone that needed anything, she was always there. Carrie was a member of the NuMine Bible Fellowship Church.

Carrie is survived by her daughter, Cora A. (John E.) Myers, of Sudlersville, Md.; daughter-in-law, Betty Jane (Peffer) Cochran, of Rural Valley; two granddaughters,

Carrie L. Myers, of Sudlersville, Md., and Julie Ann (Cochran) Lux, of Indiana; two grandsons, David J. (Jakira Howard Myers) Myers, of Denton, Md., and William L. (Cassandra) Cochran, of Rural Valley; two sisters, Catherine Behrenberg, of Pittsburgh and Alice May (Jim Lipsie) Black, of Dayton; brother, Clark W., Jr. (Shirley) Miller, of Warren, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Glenn L. Cochran, who died June 24, 2014; son, Lewis G. Cochran; her parents; sister, Helen Verstoppen; brother, Robert Findley, half-brothers, Blaine and Bill; and half-sisters, Thelma and Marie.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family decided on no viewing or services. Burial will take place in Harkleroad Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Monarch Hospice, 2837 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.

The family would like to thank Monarch Hospice for their tireless efforts and dedication to their patients and Country Manor for their dedication and care of those residing in the facility.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Online condolences can be given at: carsonboyer.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
