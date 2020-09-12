Carrie Lee Hawkins, 80, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Brookville, Pa, a daughter of the late Stanley Paul and Lois Jewell (Brinker) Galbraith.

She was a retired caseworker with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Assistance. She enjoyed traveling with her husband across the country in their RV, raising parrots, playing BINGO, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Carrie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Julie (Mark) Tomiczek, of Ford City, Janice (Doug) Martin, of Florida, Ronda (Larry) Raimann, of Iowa and Rainee Hawkins, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Christopher Wisniewski, Michaela Grafton, Olivia and August Zanotti, Ashley Artman and Jacob and Jarrod Raimann; and great-grandchildren: Nathaniel,

Bentley, Ava, Cora, and Isaac.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hawkins, who passed away in April of 2017; and grandsons: Levi Grafton, Vincent Zanotti and Jonathan Raimann.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Carl Johnson officiating.

Interment will be in Christ Rupp Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kittanning Township.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.