Caryn J. (Heffner) Calarie, 58, of Natrona Heights, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 13, 2020, in her home.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration to Caryn's life from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Center United Methodist Church, 1575 Donnellville Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, where services will start at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Drew Myers officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Robert Peters Funeral Home, Inc., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730).

Memorial contributions can be made to: National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 1310 Old Freeport Road, Box 11561, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or visiting www.ovarian.org.