Catherine A. Young, 86, of Dayton, passed away on July 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on April 19, 1933, to Hazel Scott in Punxsutawney. She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church in Dayton.

Catherine is survived by her son, Michael Young of Dayton; six daughters, Ruth Ann Milliron of Grove City, Carol (James) Houser of Dayton, Catherine (Richard) Slagle of Templeton, Theresa (Thomas) Henry of Kittanning,

Marcy (James) Armstrong of Dayton and Robin (Donald) Fulton of Dayton; two brothers, Jack Scott of Ohio and George Scott of Indiana; two sisters, Dorothy Richell of New Bedford and Leona Fitzgerald of Erie; and 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by mother, her husband, James F. Young, Sr., whom she married in 1949 and died June 13, 1996; a son, James F. Young, Jr.; and two brothers, Boyd and James Scott.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc, 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Jason McQueen officiating.

Burial will take place in the Emery Chapel Cemetery, Dayton. www.carsonboyer.com