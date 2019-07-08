Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. Young


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. Young Obituary

Catherine A. Young, 86, of Dayton, passed away on July 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on April 19, 1933, to Hazel Scott in Punxsutawney. She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church in Dayton.

Catherine is survived by her son, Michael Young of Dayton; six daughters, Ruth Ann Milliron of Grove City, Carol (James) Houser of Dayton, Catherine (Richard) Slagle of Templeton, Theresa (Thomas) Henry of Kittanning,

Marcy (James) Armstrong of Dayton and Robin (Donald) Fulton of Dayton; two brothers, Jack Scott of Ohio and George Scott of Indiana; two sisters, Dorothy Richell of New Bedford and Leona Fitzgerald of Erie; and 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by mother, her husband, James F. Young, Sr., whom she married in 1949 and died June 13, 1996; a son, James F. Young, Jr.; and two brothers, Boyd and James Scott.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc, 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Jason McQueen officiating.

Burial will take place in the Emery Chapel Cemetery, Dayton. www.carsonboyer.com

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now