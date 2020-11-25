Catherine L. (Lorent) Bowser, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of Madison, N.C., passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Westmoreland County, to the late Emil and Margaret (Taylor) Lorent.

She was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. Catherine liked gardening, fishing, spending time with family and doing word search puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Michael J. Prager, of North Carolina; daughter, Barbara J. (William) Scott, of Pennsylvania; son, Brian K. Prager, of North Carolina; son, Christopher P. (Jennifer) Prager, of North Carolina; son, Steven T. Walker, of North Carolina; daughter, Tina M. (Montgomery) Edwards, of North Carolina; brother, Wayne (Carol) Lorent, of Pennsylvania; brother, Edward Lorent, of Pennsylvania; brother, Ronald Lorent, of Pennsylvania; sister, Gloria (Robert) Hayes, of Pennsylvania; sister, Rose M. (Ronald) Bowser, of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Margaret Lorent; her husband, Delbert S.L. Bowser; son, Douglas

R. Prager; eight brothers; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

Friends will be received Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 2 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Interment is in the Brookland Cemetery in Freeport.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/ health safety guidelines.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.