Cecil C. McDowell, 73, of Adrian, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Veterans Hospital, Oakland.

He was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Kittanning, to Henry and Jessie Oliver McDowell.

Cecil was a mechanic at Bowser Tire in Worthington, for 25 years and also worked for Barker Bus Co. A Vietnam War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army "Black Horse Regiment The 11th Armored Cavalry." He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Adrian. He enjoyed playing cards, bingo, hunting, fishing, Pittsburgh Steelers, WWE wrestling and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include daughters, Deborah and William Bouch, of Adrian, Jessica McDowell, of Adrian and Peggy and Kenneth Goldstrohm, of Rural Valley; son, Cecil McDowell, II, of Adrian; grandchildren: Mollie, Emily, William "Boo" Bouch, Owen and Maryann Goldstrohm; sisters, Helen Dunmire, of Maryland, Ethel and Eddie Larimer, of Virginia and Shirley Akers, of Iowa; and brothers: Douglas McDowell, of East Brady, Ronald Paul and Helen Douglas McDowell, of Bowie, Md., Donald McDowell, of Virginia and Ira "Buch" Mc- Dowell, of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles and James Mc- Dowell.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Vatalare officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Adrian.