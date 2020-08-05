Cecilia Contrael, 87, of Ford City, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Ford City, to Joseph and Anna Chermak Labutka.

Cecilia worked for Kovys Bar for 10 years.

She enjoyed reading, spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cecilia formerly resided in Brockway.

Survivors include sons, Mark and Ellen Grossman, of South Carolina and Randy and Sally Grossman, of Ford City; daughter, Donna Lemmon and Tom, of South Carolina; step sons: Jamie Contrael, of Kittanning, Andrew "Rusty" and Brenda Contrael, of Kittanning and Kipp and Gretchen Contrael, of Kittanning; step daughters: Jayne and Dr. Lee Koster, of Kittanning, Mitzi and Jim Stull, of Rimer, Teri and Robert Ochs of Cranberry, Jodi and Bill Walker, of Kittanning and Lisa and Darren Stolitza, of Kittanning; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Josie Wingard, of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James H. "Red" Contrael; brothers: Joseph Labutka, Lud Labutka and Victor Labutka; sister, Ann Vojna; and her previous husband, Donald Grossman.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. with Father Raphael Glinkowski, O.S.P. officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Ford City.