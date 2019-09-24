|
Charles Blaine Hollenbaugh, 91, of Dayton, died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
He was born June 1, 1928, in Jefferson County, Pa., to Harry and Crete (Gahagen) Hollenbaugh.
Blaine lived his entire life in the Dayton area, and graduated from Dayton High School in 1949. He worked at Dayton High School for 21 years as a janitor. Blaine was a skilled wood worker, who made beautiful grandfather clocks with his father. Blaine loved to travel and was proud of the fact that he had visited most of the United States. He was an active member of Dayton United Methodist Church and belonged to the church's Booster Class. All who knew him will remember his patient spirit and good sense of humor.
He is survived by several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lenore Hollenbaugh.
The family will receive friends 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church St., Dayton, with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating. Interment will follow in the Dayton
Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery, Wayne Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Blaine's honor to Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church St., Dayton, PA 16222. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.