Charles D. Toy
Charles D. Toy, 77, of Kittanning, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born May 10, 1943, in Freeport, to the late Glenn and Carolyn (Toussaint) Toy.

Charles served 10 years in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed spending time with his grandchild and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his brothers: Gene (Faye) Toy, of Ohio and Gary Toy, of Shelocta; daughter, Jamie (Scott) Wagner, of Freeport; granddaughter, Jessica (Rick) Fitzgerald, of Ford City; four great-grandchildren: Kyla, Jaela, Hannah and Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private and are under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
