Charles E. Hartman
1948 - 2020
Charles E. Hartman, 72, of Eau Claire, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home.

He was born on Feb. 21, 1948, in Ford City, Pa., to the late George and Betty (Crawford) Hartman.

He was a retired medical equipment technician, most recently with Universal Medical Services. Chuck was a devoted member of the West Unity Community Church in Harrisville, Pa.

He was a USMC veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 598 in Parker, where is the current post adjutant. He has also served as past district commander, chaplain and was on the National Magazine Commission.

Chuck enjoyed spending his summers at his camp in Plantation Park in Mercer, Pa., where he was the head of the hearing board and played in the bocce ball league. Chuck also loved traveling to watch all of his grandkids participate in their sporting activities.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Debra (Wile Shook) Hartman, whom he married May 15, 1997; daughter, Jennifer (Bob) Bellas, of Kittanning, Pa.; son, Thom Hartman, and fiancée, Casey Yeakle, of Ephrata, Pa.; daughter, Shannon Hartman, of Butler; stepson, Steve (Jacqui) Shook, of Parker, Pa.; stepson, Jason (Sonja) Shook, of Knox, Pa.; grandchildren: Marlee (Adam) Huth, Jackson (Emily) Shook, Jorden Shook, Morgan Shook, Hunter Shook, Preston Bellas, Payton Bellas, Porter Bellas and Presley Hartman; great-grandchildren: Hendrix Huth, Carter Shook, Ivy-Jane Newbill and Sawyer Huth; an uncle, Wendell Hartman, of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Bonnie Norris and Mary Powers.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made to the West Unity Community Church in Chuck's honor.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in the West Unity Community Church, 400 Unity Road, Harrisville, Pa. 16038 from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 5 p.m. with his church pastor, the Rev. Boyd Smith officiating.

COVID-19 protocols must be followed.

Interment will follow in Big Springs Cemetery, Harrisville.

To view/send condolences visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Leader Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
West Unity Community Church
DEC
6
Funeral
05:00 PM
West Unity Community Church
DEC
6
Interment
Big Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Eau Claire - Eau Claire
201 S. Washington St
Eau Claire, PA 16030
724.791.2484
