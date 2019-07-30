Home

Charles Frederic Schall Jr.


1947 - 2019
Charles Frederic Schall Jr. Obituary

Charles Frederic Schall, Jr., 72, of Laurel, Md., formerly of Ford City, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Washington Adventist Hospital, Takoma Park, Md.

He was born March 17, 1947, in Kittanning, to Charles Frederic, Sr., and Grace Mc- Collim Schall.

Charles was employed in law enforcement for Amtrak with 17 years of service.

An U.S. Army veteran, he served two tours of duty in 1967 and 1968, in Vietnam.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Laurel, Md.

Charles enjoyed lottery tickets, Starbucks, and fishing. He loved the Outer Banks. Charles also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Bridget Kasun Schall, whom he married Aug. 3, 1968; daughter, Katie and Roger Vaughn, of Laurel , Md.; son, Jeff Schall, of Frisco, N.C.; grandchildren, Amy and Dominic; sister, Valerie and Gerald Maust, of Natrona Heights; and brother, James and Margo Schall, of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, David.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Leader Times.

