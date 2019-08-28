|
Charles Frederic Schall, Jr., 72, of Laurel, Md., formerly of Ford City, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Washington Adventist Hospital, Takoma Park, Md.
He was born March 17, 1947, in Kittanning, to Charles Frederic, Sr., and Grace McCollim Schall.
Charles was employed in law enforcement for Amtrak with 17 years of service.
An U.S. Army veteran, he served two tours of duty in 1967 and 1968, in Vietnam.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Laurel, Md.
Charles enjoyed lottery tickets, Starbucks, and fishing. He loved the Outer Banks. Charles also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Bridget Kasun Schall, whom he married Aug. 3, 1968; daughter, Katie and Roger Vaughn, of Laurel , Md.; son, Jeff Schall, of Frisco, N.C.; grandchildren, Amy and Dominic; sister, Valerie and Gerald Maust, of Natrona Heights; and brother, James and Margo Schall, of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, David.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until the service time at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.