Charles H. "Chuck" Foster, 93, of Elderton, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Andrew's Village in Indiana, Pa.
He was born on Apr. 8, 1926, to Carrie Snyder in Kittanning, Pa.
Chuck proudly served in the US Army, serving as a medic in Japan during World War II.
He owned and operated Foster Auto Parts in Kittanning for over 20 years.
Chuck was the past mayor of Elderton for 24 years and was instrumental in helping to form the Elderton Recreation Commission and the Elderton Municipal Water Company.
He was a member of the Kittanning/East Brady Lodge No. 244 F. & A.M.
Chuck was a lifetime member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Coudersport and a 33rd degree Mason of the Coudersport Consistory – 1992.
He was a Class Marshall in Coudersport and went on to work in the office during reunions.
Chuck was a lifetime member Charles H. 'Chuck' Foster of the Elderton Lions where he previously served as president, and proudly had perfect attendance for more than 70 years.
He was also an Elder and a Deacon with the Elderton Presbyterian Church.
Chuck loved to play bingo and computer solitaire. He was an avid coin and stamp collector.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jo especially on cruises.
Chuck also enjoyed his trips to Cincinnati to visit with his son and his family.
Chuck was always up for a project and loved to help his family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered for his quick wit and willingness to help others.
Chuck's memory will be cherished by loving wife, Joanne (Schall) Foster, who he married on Oct. 23, 1953, and just recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary; a son, Greg Foster and wife, Michele of Loveland, Oh.; a grandson, Brian G. Foster and wife, Ashtin and a granddaughter, Jenny Foster; and his special dog, Angel, his Shih Tzu.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa., where a Lion's Club service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service honoring Chuck's life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Elderton Presbyterian Church at 113 N. Main St., Elderton, Pa., with the Rev. Dr. Richard Sweeney officiating.
Military honors will be presented by the Armstrong County American Legion Honor Guard following the service.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton, Pa.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Chuck's honor to the Elderton Lions, 11697 State Route 85, Kittanning, Pa. 16201.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Chuck's family or view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.