Charles H. "Skip" McHugh, 87, of Ford City, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor.

He was born on May 18, 1932, to Joseph and Emma (Holm) McHugh in Pittsburgh.

Charles worked as a self-employed carpenter and retired from Area Agency on Aging, where he delivered meals on wheels.

He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Charles is survived by his two daughters, Tamara "Tammy" (Stanley) Rusnica, of Rural Valley and Beth (Robert) Shoemaker, of West Kittanning; granddaughter, Carrie (Travis) Cress; grandson, Timothy C. Shoemaker; great-granddaughter, Alexandria Allen; and great-grandson, Michael Allen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred McHugh; and two brothers, Joseph W. and Rich M. McHugh.

Services are entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Memorials are asked to Orphans of the Storm, "Hope Fund", 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201. www.carson/boyer.com.