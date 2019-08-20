|
Charles Harvey Snyder, Jr., 89, of Kittanning, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. He was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Cowansville, to the late Charles and Pearl (Rape) Snyder. After attending Clarion State Teachers College, he became co-owner of Snyder Associated Companies, where he worked for more than 75 years. During his career, he was an active member of many professional organizations. He was honest, personal, and loyal in both his professional and personal relationships.
Charles was a lifetime member of Union First Presbyterian Church of Cowansville, where he served faithfully. He also was a member of the Freemasons and Shriners. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in Pennsylvania and Florida.
Charles was a caring husband, a loving father, and a loyal friend.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Louella (Butler) Snyder and their three children: Dennis C. (Kathy) Snyder, Richard G. Snyder, and Sally A. Snyder, all of Kittanning; five grandchildren: Elizabeth (Peter) Kimmel, Meghan (Jonathan) Kolbe, Charles Smith, Clayton Smith, and Cameron Smith; and six great-grandchildren: Noah, Nathaniel, and Asher Kimmel, and Matthew, Aaron, and Micah Kolbe.
Family and friends will be received at the Union First Presbyterian Church in Cowansville, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Colleen Mc- Farland and the Rev. Robert Gracey officiating. Interment will follow in the Union First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cowansville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Eye and Ear Foundation, Inc., Snyder Lab, Eye and Ear Institute, 203 Lothrop St., Suite 251, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Union First Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 217, Cowansville, PA 16218. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.