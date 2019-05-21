Charles L. Holibaugh, Jr., 69, of Kittanning, formerly of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born June 29, 1949, in Climax, Pa., to the late Charles L., Sr. and Pearle (Buzzard) Holibaugh.

He was a laborer for different road construction companies. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.

Charles was a former member of the Climax Baptist Church. He was an ordained minister.

He belonged to the American Legion in New Bethlehem. He enjoyed fishing, Facebook, and being on the computer. In his younger years, Charles enjoyed hunting and working on his car.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Sue A. Holibaugh; three daughters, Donna Holibaugh, of Apollo, Ann Holibaugh, of Apollo, and Rebecca Holibaugh, of Florida; step-daughter, Susan Salerno, of Kittanning; step-son, Alfred Boyd, of Kittanning; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy E. Over, of Distant, and Kathy D. Bowser, of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald L. Holibaugh, and sister, Helen L. Rager.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.