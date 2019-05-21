Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Holibaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Holibaugh Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles L. Holibaugh Jr. Obituary

Charles L. Holibaugh, Jr., 69, of Kittanning, formerly of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born June 29, 1949, in Climax, Pa., to the late Charles L., Sr. and Pearle (Buzzard) Holibaugh.

He was a laborer for different road construction companies. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.

Charles was a former member of the Climax Baptist Church. He was an ordained minister.

He belonged to the American Legion in New Bethlehem. He enjoyed fishing, Facebook, and being on the computer. In his younger years, Charles enjoyed hunting and working on his car.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Sue A. Holibaugh; three daughters, Donna Holibaugh, of Apollo, Ann Holibaugh, of Apollo, and Rebecca Holibaugh, of Florida; step-daughter, Susan Salerno, of Kittanning; step-son, Alfred Boyd, of Kittanning; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy E. Over, of Distant, and Kathy D. Bowser, of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald L. Holibaugh, and sister, Helen L. Rager.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now