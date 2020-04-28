|
Charles Lindberg "Lindy" Lewis, 92, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He was born on April 11, 1928, in Pine City, Pa., to the late Scott R. and Leona (Rex) Lewis.
Lindy honorably served his country in the Army from 1946, to 1949. He, then was a welder for 25 years at Pullman Standard and eventually moved on to work in the Maintenance department for Armstrong County. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman belonging to the Cadogan Field and Stream Sportsman's Club. Lindy enjoyed running beagles, repairing mowers and he always had a big garden with plenty of vegetables for everyone. His favorite hobby was collecting guns and he was very proud of his collection. Lindy always read the Shooters Bible and had many facts about his guns and ballistics memorized. He will be remembered by his family for his great smile, wonderful sense of humor, his incredible work ethic and how proud he was of his grandsons, Phillip and Nathan, who he bought guns for before they were born.
His memory will be cherished by his daughter, Laura L. Falchetti and husband, Michael, of Kittanning; sons, Jay N. Lewis and wife, Tammy, of Denham Springs, La., and Scott R. Lewis of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandsons, Phillip and Nathan Falchetti; a brother, Scott R. Lewis, of Shippenville, Pa., along with many beloved family members in Clarion County, Pa., and Asheville, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Otis and John Lewis; sisters, Esther Strotman and Mary Rex; and his best buddy, his granddog Ranger.
At Lindy's request, services will be held privately. Interment will be held at Venus Cemetery in Venus, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in Lindy's honor to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Lindy's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.