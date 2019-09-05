Home

Charles O. Lasher

Charles O. Lasher Obituary

Charles O. Lasher, 50, of Templeton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 1, 1969, in Kittanning, a son of Charles L. and Norene J. (Beabout) Lasher.

He enjoyed watching the bald eagles, turkey hunting, riding his bike, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Charles is survived by his sons, Brandon (Desiree) Lasher and Charles L. Lasher; grandsons: Hunter, Hayden, and Charley; granddaughter, Lilly; mother, Norene J. Lasher; sister, Tammy (Dave) Reitler; and brother, Mike (Erin) Lasher.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Lasher; paternal grandparents, Donald and Pauline (Talliere) Lasher; and maternal grandparents, Nelson O. and Blanche (Robinson) Beabout.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

