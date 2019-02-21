Charles R. Fox, 83, of Templeton, passed away peacefully into Eternal Life on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

He was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Templeton, Pa., to the late Donald and Chrissie (Sloniger) Fox.

He was retired from PPG Industries.

He was a member of Templeton Church of God and attended Kellersburg Methodist Church.

He was always seen with a camera taking pictures. In his earlier years, he enjoyed boating and water skiing on the Allegheny and teaching his children and grandchildren how to swim.

He also liked hunting and doing handyman work for people in the community. Charles enjoyed playing guitar, mandolin, and harmonica. He especially loved family gatherings and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Esther (Croyle) Fox; daughters, Roxanne (Greg) Stiteler, of Smicksburg, Beth (Ralph) Schultz, of Kellersburg, and Melinda (Larry) Shuster, of Templeton; grandchildren, Niel Stitler (Kyla), Fallon Good (Kevin), Todd Schultz (Michelle),

Cody Schultz (Cherie), Alexa Riggle (Joshua), Brent Shuster (Andrea), and Brady Shuster (fiancée, Rachel Shaffer); great-grandchildren, Alex, Ethen, Benett, and Carver Stiteler, Caden and Conner Schultz, Derek Schultz, and Everly Shuster; brother, Richard Dale Fox (Mary Jane), of Templeton; sister-in-law, Tillie Fox; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Fox, and sister, JoAnn Bish.

Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Grimm and the Rev. Craig Lindahl co-officiating. Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles's memory to Templeton Church of God. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.