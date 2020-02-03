|
Charles "Bill" Rattigan, 76, of Hempfield Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
He was born May 18, 1943, in Kittanning, the only son of the late Lance and Mary (Sgarlata) Rattigan.
Bill was a proud Eagle Scout and veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Prior to retirement, he worked for the U.S. Dept. of Labor/ Black Lung.
Bill and his wife loved traveling in their motor home, going to Florida every winter and making it to all 48 states together.
He was passionate about history and genealogy.
He was incredibly proud of his Irish heritage.
In 1997, Bill organized an O'Reachtagain family gathering where people from around the world gathered in Rattigan, Pa.
He also organized a local Irish Group based in Greensburg known as Celtic Connection.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Boyd) Rattigan; his children, Julia Buchanan and husband Greg, Aaron Rattigan and wife, Rebecca, Carey Busatto and husband, Dan, Sean Rattigan and wife, Julieanne; along with his grandchildren, Brenna, Ian, Nicholas, Noah, Elie, Adie, Bella, Rory, Lily and Rose. Also surviving are a brother-in-law and sister-inlaw, a nephew, a niece, and multiple cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the KEPPLE GRAFT Funeral Home 524 N. Main Street, Greensburg, PA.
Services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will follow in the St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg with military honors provided by VFW Post 33 of Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local veteran's charity in Bill's honor.
