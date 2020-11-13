Charlotte Ann Simmons, 90, of Manor Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, Nov. 11, 2020, at her daughter's home in Prospect, Pa.

She was the daughter of the late Ray S. Stotler and Wilma I. Campbell Stotler. She was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Mc- Grann, Pa.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her brother, Ray A. Stotler; and her late husband, John K. Simmons.

She was a Class of 1948 graduate of Ford City High School. Charlotte had been employed at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital 40 years and later worked at Walmart as a greeter. She loved working with people. She touched a lot of people's lives with her infectious smile, sincerity and generosity. She was a very active member of the Ford Memorial United Methodist in Ford City, and is currently a member of Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church in Manor Township.

Charlotte's interests included painting ceramics, attending celebrity performances in Pittsburgh, and traveling. Her most memorable trip was to Jerusalem, on which she was baptized in the Jordan River.

Charlotte is survived by her five children: Deborah (Raymond) Questiaux, of Prospect, Pa., Sheri (J. Gary) DeComo, of Manorville, Pa., Allen Simmons, of Ford City, Tom (Noelle) Simmons, of Ford City and Michele (William) Demyan, of Ford City; 12 grandchildren: Jason (Jennifer) Eroh, Ashley Eroh, Tara DeComo, Breane (Andrew) Kotyk, Travis (Bethany) Simmons, Tristen Wark, Lonna (Brian) Presley, Kylie Simmons, Joshua (Angel) Simmons, Jessica (Christopher) Slagle, William Demyan and Michael Demyan; and 13 great-grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

Interment will follow a private immediate family church service at Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Appleby Manor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 810 Main St., Ford City, PA 16226.