Chauncey Y. Hooks, Sr., 85, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born March 9, 1935, in Kittanning, to the late Nora Marie (Toy) and Chauncey D. Hooks.
He proudly served and retired from the U.S. Army as Sergeant E-5 after 20 years. He lived with a strong commitment to work, Love for his family and steadfast dedication to his wife, Janet. Chauncey is now with his parents and siblings in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Peat) Hooks, whom he married on March 28, 1959; daughters, Lorraine (Dan) Turberville, of Worthington, Andrea (James) McDonald, of Pensacola, Fla.; and son, Chauncey, Jr. (Carisa) Hooks, of Marshall, N.C.; and grandchildren: Lauren, Marie and Eli Hooks, and Braden Turberville, who dearly loved him; and sisters, Lois Beckwith, of Palm Coast, Fla., and Vera Miller, of Kittanning.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert V. Hooks, and sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Hooks.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington.
