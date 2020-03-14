Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Resources
More Obituaries for Chauncey Hooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chauncey Y. Hooks Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chauncey Y. Hooks Sr. Obituary

Chauncey Y. Hooks, Sr., 85, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born March 9, 1935, in Kittanning, to the late Nora Marie (Toy) and Chauncey D. Hooks.

He proudly served and retired from the U.S. Army as Sergeant E-5 after 20 years. He lived with a strong commitment to work, Love for his family and steadfast dedication to his wife, Janet. Chauncey is now with his parents and siblings in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Peat) Hooks, whom he married on March 28, 1959; daughters, Lorraine (Dan) Turberville, of Worthington, Andrea (James) McDonald, of Pensacola, Fla.; and son, Chauncey, Jr. (Carisa) Hooks, of Marshall, N.C.; and grandchildren: Lauren, Marie and Eli Hooks, and Braden Turberville, who dearly loved him; and sisters, Lois Beckwith, of Palm Coast, Fla., and Vera Miller, of Kittanning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert V. Hooks, and sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Hooks.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chauncey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -