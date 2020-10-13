1/
Chester Steffey Jr.
Chester Steffey, Jr., 91, of Kittanning, died, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at West Penn Hospital.

"And I was some of the mud that got to sit up and look around.

Lucky me, lucky mud." • Kurt Vonnegut

He was born on March 30, 1929, in Bridgeburg, Armstrong County, to Chester A. and Alice W. (Fink) Steffey.

Chester served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After 40 years of service, he retired from Davison Sand and Gravel as an operator. Chester was a member of the American Humanist Association, and enjoyed hiking and fishing along the Allegheny River.

He is survived by his two sons, David Steffey and wife, Kelli, of Pittsburgh, and Adam Steffey, of Kittanning; two daughters, Ila Jean Steffey, of Kittanning, and Gloria Culpepper and husband, Bill, of Del Rio, Texas; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Steffey and wife, Myrna, of Kittanning; and former wife, Shirley (Gray) Tomsik, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At the request of the family, services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Chester's family, visit: www.bauerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
