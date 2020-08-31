Christina Lea Mowry, 40, of Apollo, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.

Christi was born on Nov. 23, 1979, to Robert Mowry II and Catherine Eizenhafer Rhyne in Pittsburgh, Pa.

After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Fla., in 1998, she went on to graduate from the University of Central Florida in 2007.

After graduation, she worked at the House of Blues in Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Fla.

She also lived in Evergreen, Colo., and Pensacola, Fla., before returning to the Pittsburgh area in 2017.

She graduated from the Lenape Technical School Practical Nursing Program in 2019 and worked at West Haven Manor.

Christi was predeceased by her mother Catherine Eizenhafer Rhyne and brother Robert Mowry III.

She is survived by her father, Robert Mowry II; stepmother, Jerilyn Mowry; brother, Matthew Mowry; sister-in-law, Kelley Mowry; nephews, Jonathan and Aidan Mowry; Aunt Regina Staymates; Aunt Patty Pataky; Aunt Pam Mowry; Aunt Bea Airgood; Uncle Jackie Eizenhafer; and Great Aunt Betty Eizenhafer.

Christi will also be forever remembered by her extended family, numerous cousins, and dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Family, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights, Pa.

Per the governor's mandate, no more than 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time and guests are asked to please wear a mask or face covering and proactive social distancing.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com