1/
Christina Lea Mowry
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christina Lea Mowry, 40, of Apollo, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.

Christi was born on Nov. 23, 1979, to Robert Mowry II and Catherine Eizenhafer Rhyne in Pittsburgh, Pa.

After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Fla., in 1998, she went on to graduate from the University of Central Florida in 2007.

After graduation, she worked at the House of Blues in Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Fla.

She also lived in Evergreen, Colo., and Pensacola, Fla., before returning to the Pittsburgh area in 2017.

She graduated from the Lenape Technical School Practical Nursing Program in 2019 and worked at West Haven Manor.

Christi was predeceased by her mother Catherine Eizenhafer Rhyne and brother Robert Mowry III.

She is survived by her father, Robert Mowry II; stepmother, Jerilyn Mowry; brother, Matthew Mowry; sister-in-law, Kelley Mowry; nephews, Jonathan and Aidan Mowry; Aunt Regina Staymates; Aunt Patty Pataky; Aunt Pam Mowry; Aunt Bea Airgood; Uncle Jackie Eizenhafer; and Great Aunt Betty Eizenhafer.

Christi will also be forever remembered by her extended family, numerous cousins, and dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home Family, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights, Pa.

Per the governor's mandate, no more than 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time and guests are asked to please wear a mask or face covering and proactive social distancing.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved