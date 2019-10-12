|
Christina Renee Clinger, 45, of Pittsburgh, died unexpectedly early Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born on Aug. 19, 1974, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Gary L. and Sandra M. (LeVier) Boddorf.
Christina graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1993. She worked for Garda Cash Logistics as lead teller and supervisor. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She was a kind and compassionate person who made friends with everyone she met. She never had a harsh word for anyone. She enjoyed coming home, family gatherings, bingo, and Criminal Case. She also was a member of the Cornerstone Church of God in Alcola.
She is survived by her father, Gary L. Boddorf, and his wife Kay, of Oak Ridge; two sons, Cody Clinger and Colben Clinger, both of Bedford; four sisters: Sherri Perseghetti, and her husband Bill, of Ford City, Andrea Cessna, and her husband Merle, Sr., of Kittanning, Lisa Tulley, and her husband Nathan, of Texas, and Erin Bish, and her husband Wade, of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Rob Friedly, and his wife Julie, of New Bethlehem and Jason Friedly, and his wife Missy, of New York; nieces and nephews, Paige, Rob, Cassandra, Evan, Merle, Jr., June, Rob, Jr. (Brittany), Josh, Charleena (Josh), Cassie, Chelsea, Jared, Tanner, Lakyn, Asia, Kaylyn, McKenna, Dakota and Arissa; several great-nieces and nephews including a special great-nephew, Kayden James. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins including a special cousin, Marci, her companion and friend, Rob Yednak, of Pittsburgh, and her dog Hunni.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra M. Boddorf; her grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be on at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele, lll officiating. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County. Online condolences may be sent to Christina's family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.