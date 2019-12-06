Home

Christine Diane Placha


1964 - 2019
Christine Diane Placha Obituary

Christine Diane Placha, 55, of Ridgway, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital.

She was born Aug. 13, 1964, in Kittanning, to William H. and Marilyn Wallwork Foster.

Christine was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning.

She enjoyed bingo, yard sales and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed her dogs.

Survivors include her father, William Foster and friend, Mary Lou; sisters, Susan and John Hays, of Butler, and Deborah Quinn, of Clarion; her companion, Mick Schreiber, of Ridgway; and she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, who passed away Dec. 1, 1998; and brothers, William H. Foster, Jr. and Brian J. Foster.

As for her wishes, private services were held. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

