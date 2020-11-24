1/
Christine "Chris" (Pauline) Kammerdiener
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine "Chris" (Pauline) Kammerdiener of Seven Fields, formerly of Crescent, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 85.

Born in Kittanning, on June 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lula (Moyer) and John Pauline.

Chris married the love of her life, Robert Kammerdiener on Nov. 11, 1955. She worked at Kmart in Moon Township, for 20 years. Chris loved going on trips to Mountaineer Casino and Atlantic City, and was lucky enough to go on a trip to Las Vegas, as well.

Chris is survived by her beloved children, Stephen Kammerdiener (Marie) and Sue Caul; loving grandchildren: Shaun Hayes (Kimberly), Erin Johnson (Ben), Marissa Caul and Jason Kammerdiener; cherished great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Aidan, Treasa and Logan; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kammerdiener; daughter, Sharon Kammerdiener; sisters, Virginia Anthony and Dorothy Pauline; brothers, Frank Pauline and Ray Pauline; and half-brother Donald Richards.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Chris on Friday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Place in Moon Township. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Copeland's Moon Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 www.cancer.org or Alzheimer's Research, Attn: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator, University of Pittsburgh, UMPC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved