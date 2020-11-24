Christine "Chris" (Pauline) Kammerdiener of Seven Fields, formerly of Crescent, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 85.

Born in Kittanning, on June 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lula (Moyer) and John Pauline.

Chris married the love of her life, Robert Kammerdiener on Nov. 11, 1955. She worked at Kmart in Moon Township, for 20 years. Chris loved going on trips to Mountaineer Casino and Atlantic City, and was lucky enough to go on a trip to Las Vegas, as well.

Chris is survived by her beloved children, Stephen Kammerdiener (Marie) and Sue Caul; loving grandchildren: Shaun Hayes (Kimberly), Erin Johnson (Ben), Marissa Caul and Jason Kammerdiener; cherished great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Aidan, Treasa and Logan; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kammerdiener; daughter, Sharon Kammerdiener; sisters, Virginia Anthony and Dorothy Pauline; brothers, Frank Pauline and Ray Pauline; and half-brother Donald Richards.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Chris on Friday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Place in Moon Township. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Copeland's Moon Township.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 www.cancer.org or Alzheimer's Research, Attn: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator, University of Pittsburgh, UMPC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.