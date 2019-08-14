Home

Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church
101 W. High St.
Kittanning, PA
Christine L. "Chris" Chemelli


1948 - 2019
Christine L. "Chris" Chemelli Obituary

Christine L. "Chris" Chemelli, 70, of West Kittanning, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at UPMC Heritage Place, Squirrel Hill.

Chris was born Nov. 5, 1948, to William and Jane (Zanetti) Chemelli in Kittanning, Pa. She attended St. Mary's School in Kittanning, and graduated valedictorian from Kittanning High School, Class of 1966. She, then received a Bachelors of Science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in English and became a teacher in the Armstrong School District. She went on to further her career, receiving a Master's degree and becoming guidance counselor. Chris was always supportive of her students.

After retirement, she enjoyed being an independent contractor in the Real Estate field working with the Altman Agency, Century 21, and the Denardo Agency. Chris volunteered at Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, and Arts on the Allegheny. She was Secretary of the Kittanning Art Association and served as Majority Inspector of Elections for West Kittanning Borough.

Chris was a very active participant in her church, St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Kittanning. She was a Pastoral Council member and an accomplished organist, playing for many years. She began her studies at a young age under the instruction of the Sisters of St. Joseph. She delighted in the many compliments given by members of the congregation. Chris also helped to serve the homemade desserts at Lenten Fish dinners along with her sister, Jean. She especially enjoyed seeing her fellow parishioners at these dinners.

In addition to her many activities, Chris loved music, gardening, photography and painting, walking her dog, her friends, family and relatives, and her community.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents; cousin and godson, Timothy Zanetti; and niece, Debra Evans. Her memories will be cherished by her children, William and Jane Chemelli; sister, Jean Marie Chemelli; brother, William J. Chemelli, Jr.; nephew, William J. Chemelli, III; and great-nephew and great-niece, Sean and Lisa Evans; many cousins; and her beloved pets, Luna and Mac.

Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

