1/
Christy Hunter "Chris" Giesler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christy Hunter "Chris" Giesler, 53, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at UPMC Passavant, McCandless.

Born April 28, 1967, in Butler, he was the son of the late Francis Giesler and Nancy Jane Beal Giesler.

Chris was a graduate of Knoch High School. He worked as a mechanic at Freeport Lawn and Garden. He was car enthusiast, especially Mopars and enjoyed anything mechanical.

Surviving are his siblings, Ty (Pam) Giesler and April (Chris) Lethert; nephew, Shay Giesler; and niece, Lauren

Giesler. There will be no visitation.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Fox Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting the family with arrangements. foxfuneralhomeinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved