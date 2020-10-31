Christy Hunter "Chris" Giesler, 53, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at UPMC Passavant, McCandless.

Born April 28, 1967, in Butler, he was the son of the late Francis Giesler and Nancy Jane Beal Giesler.

Chris was a graduate of Knoch High School. He worked as a mechanic at Freeport Lawn and Garden. He was car enthusiast, especially Mopars and enjoyed anything mechanical.

Surviving are his siblings, Ty (Pam) Giesler and April (Chris) Lethert; nephew, Shay Giesler; and niece, Lauren

Giesler. There will be no visitation.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Fox Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting the family with arrangements. foxfuneralhomeinc.com