Cindy Lee Rumbarger, 62, of Kittanning, died unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020, at Premier Armstrong in Kittanning, from complications following major abdominal surgery.
She was born June 1, 1957, in Kittanning, to the late Crawford J. and Elizabeth I. Rumbarger.
Cindy lived in Kittanning, all of her life and worked as a child care provider. She was a member of the First Church of God in Kittanning, and faithfully served many years at the First Church of God's nursery and as a youth leader for the church. She was also very active in "Bingo" games at Garden Towers where she lived.
She was a three-time cancer survivor and was very faithful in selling candy and baking cookies for her team. She had a wonderful spirit of adventure and was always willing to go with friends on trips to new places.
Cindy provided child care to numerous families in the Kittanning area, and became especially close to four children to whom she became their "adopted" mother: Sarah (Matt) (Daugherty) Frey, of St. Marys; Andrew (Laura) Rupp, of Cranberry Township; Danielle (Isaac) (Rupp) John, of Kittanning; and Joshua (Claire) Rupp, of Kittanning.
Cindy is survived by her brother, Randy J. (Marilyn M.) Rumbarger, of Kittanning; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends were received on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, with Pastor Rodney Miller officiating. Interment was in the Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cindy to the "Sandy's Sweet Shoppe", 510 Pellis Road Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.