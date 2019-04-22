Cindy Lou (Greiner) Rothwell, 68, of Elderton, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in her residence.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1950 to Shirley (Davis) and Lloyd "Mike" Greiner in Kittanning.

She was a member of the Kittanning Eagles No. 325 and the American Legion of Cowansville.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother Shirley, husband of 44 years, Donald; her children; Donald, Jr. (April), Shirley, Donna, and Danielle (Rich) Adams; along with 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Also left behind to cherish her memory is her sister, Sue Cullum, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday April 23, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa., 16201, from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Theresa Peace officiating.

For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.